What's Normal Right Now:

Marriage of a Thousand Lies Interview with SJ Sindu by Jennifer M. Dean

May 10th, 2017

For someone like my protagonist Lucky, the closet has taken over her life–it’s imprisoned her mind, and it’s extremely difficult to escape that kind of chain.

A Normal Interview with Mai Der Vang by Daniel Arias-Gomez

May 5th, 2017

I found myself wanting to kind of return to these lands and be the voice that calls that spirit and helps guide that spirit to its ancestors.

Imagine Wanting Only This: an Interview with Kristen Radtke by Krystal Cantu

April 25th, 2017


I just began seeing this book in images, saw it in my mind unfolding in panels instead of paragraphs.

The Skips, the Hops, the Hisses, the Clicks: A Conversation with Joe Bonomo by Joe Oestreich

April 18th, 2017

There’s an element of faith involved in music and writing, an element of giving over to the mystery.

700 pounds: Telling Facts and Fictions around WrestleMania III by Andrew Cartwright

March 29th, 2017

By the time the video cameras went dark that night, he must have flexed those busted biceps at least a dozen times.

Not One to be Silent: A Normal Interview with Biljana D. Obradović by Chris Galvan

March 10th, 2017

Poets write about minutiae that make up life. I am giving them my vision of the world.

