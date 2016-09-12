What's Normal Right Now:

May 19th, 2017
My friend Saez will have spent no more than an hour of his life in the company of his father-in-law
May 10th, 2017
For someone like my protagonist Lucky, the closet has taken over her life–it’s imprisoned her mind, and it’s extremely difficult to escape that kind of chain.
May 5th, 2017
I found myself wanting to kind of return to these lands and be the voice that calls that spirit and helps guide that spirit to its ancestors.
April 25th, 2017
I just began seeing this book in images, saw it in my mind unfolding in panels instead of paragraphs.
April 18th, 2017
There’s an element of faith involved in music and writing, an element of giving over to the mystery.
March 29th, 2017
By the time the video cameras went dark that night, he must have flexed those busted biceps at least a dozen times.
March 24th, 2017
March 10th, 2017
Poets write about minutiae that make up life. I am giving them my vision of the world.